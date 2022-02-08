James Vollins Sells 18,541 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BDSI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 752,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $368.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.74. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.68.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 26.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 34,456 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 223.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 95,095 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 647.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 114,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BDSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

