Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Boyd Gaming Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Boyd Gaming in a report released on Sunday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BYD. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of BYD opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

