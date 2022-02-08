Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Humana Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Humana in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $6.02 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.17 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HUM. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.13.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $430.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.42. Humana has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after acquiring an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after acquiring an additional 156,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after acquiring an additional 151,466 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,590,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,008,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

