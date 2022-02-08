JFrog (FROG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect JFrog to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. JFrog has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FROG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

