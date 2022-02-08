John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:HPS opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $19.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

