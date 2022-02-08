John Keep Purchases 12,000 Shares of EMvision Medical Devices Limited (ASX:EMV) Stock

EMvision Medical Devices Limited (ASX:EMV) insider John Keep acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,224.00 ($17,889.36).

The company has a quick ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 14.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

About EMvision Medical Devices

EMvision Medical Devices Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of imaging and diagnostic technology for the purpose of commercializing portable medical device for stroke diagnosis and monitoring, and other medical imaging needs. The company has a strategic collaboration with Keysight Technologies Malaysia Sdn Bhd to develop a personalized vector network analysis solution for medical imaging in the healthcare sector.

