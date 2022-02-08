JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €69.00 Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €69.00 ($79.31) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($85.06) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($82.76) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, December 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($75.06) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.22) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €64.00 ($73.56) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €68.04 ($78.20).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €65.69 ($75.51) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €60.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of €57.20. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($65.79) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($79.51).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

