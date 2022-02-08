JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Receives $173.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $153.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $138.18 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $452.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 220,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

