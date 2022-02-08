JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 437,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 4.8% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $71,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,319 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $593,484,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,675 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,337 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $4.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.59. 510,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,709,729. The company has a market cap of $465.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.94 and a 200 day moving average of $160.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $138.18 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

