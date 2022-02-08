JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “$64.00” Price Target for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.25.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $61.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $266.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $61.78.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,140 shares of company stock worth $15,465,580. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,195,000 after buying an additional 3,191,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after buying an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,738,000 after buying an additional 2,484,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,453,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,483,000 after buying an additional 3,562,145 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

