Jump Financial LLC Invests $241,000 in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of American Vanguard as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 3.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 480,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

AVD stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44. American Vanguard Co. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.