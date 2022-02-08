Jump Financial LLC Purchases 11,200 Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Viant Technology were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Viant Technology by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,259,000 after buying an additional 107,668 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,379,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Viant Technology by 1,326.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 993,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Viant Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Viant Technology by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 827,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 480,355 shares during the period. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $461.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Analysts forecast that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

DSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. cut their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $62.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.54.

Viant Technology Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.