Jump Financial LLC Takes $256,000 Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,533 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,510,000 after purchasing an additional 113,902 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,274,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after purchasing an additional 77,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,382,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,994,000 after purchasing an additional 282,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after purchasing an additional 780,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,142,000 after purchasing an additional 447,879 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,178 shares of company stock valued at $977,023 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $47.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.90.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 163.64%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

