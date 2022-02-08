Jump Financial LLC Takes $273,000 Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Kirby by 383.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Kirby by 101.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kirby in the second quarter worth about $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kirby by 18.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Kirby in the third quarter worth about $208,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirby alerts:

KEX opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In other Kirby news, Director J H. Pyne sold 13,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $857,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,917 shares of company stock worth $2,940,468. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.