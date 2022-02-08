Junto Capital Management LP Acquires 268,465 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Junto Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,465 shares during the period. LPL Financial comprises 3.9% of Junto Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Junto Capital Management LP owned 0.98% of LPL Financial worth $123,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 36.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $179.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.07 and a 52 week high of $184.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.76%.

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

