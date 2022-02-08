Junto Capital Management LP Has $74.67 Million Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Junto Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,011,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 117,922 shares during the quarter. Ares Management accounts for about 2.4% of Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $74,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 10,138.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $78.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.05. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $90.08.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $4,734,715.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $9,004,103.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,964 shares of company stock valued at $21,678,420 in the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

