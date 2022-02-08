Junto Capital Management LP Invests $13.66 Million in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 184,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,656,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Snap by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Snap by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 25,263.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.73.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,642,567.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952 in the last 90 days.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of -90.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.06. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

