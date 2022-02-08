Junto Capital Management LP Invests $31.81 Million in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 614,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,809,000. Junto Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Carrier Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,191,000 after buying an additional 440,222 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 54,923 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 25,599 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.41.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

