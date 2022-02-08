Junto Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 600,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Black Knight by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Black Knight by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $71.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.27. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $87.78.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.