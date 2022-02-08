K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 414 ($5.60) price objective on the stock.

Separately, dropped their target price on shares of K3 Capital Group from GBX 452 ($6.11) to GBX 414 ($5.60) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of K3 Capital Group stock opened at GBX 337.50 ($4.56) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £247.05 million and a PE ratio of 45.61. K3 Capital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 237 ($3.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 535 ($7.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 333.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 340.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. K3 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.92%.

In other K3 Capital Group news, insider Charlotte Alexandra Stranner purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.39) per share, with a total value of £29,250 ($39,553.75). Also, insider Anthony John Ford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 305 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £30,500 ($41,244.08). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,982 shares of company stock valued at $8,974,988.

About K3 Capital Group

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

