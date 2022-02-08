KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives $17.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $20.06. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,304.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41.
KAR Auction Services Company Profile
KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.
