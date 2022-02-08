KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives $17.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $20.06. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,304.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

