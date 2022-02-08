KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) traded up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.77. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.76.

About KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)

KAZ Minerals Plc engages in mining and producing of copper. It focuses on the development of new copper mining projects. It operates through following segments: Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak and Corporate Services. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

