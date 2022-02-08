KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Equities research analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to report sales of $2.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.51 billion. KBR reported sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $7.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KBR.

KBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in KBR by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 508,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in KBR by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.69. 820,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.67. KBR has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.20 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

