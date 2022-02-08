Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

NYSE:KMT opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMT. Bank of America raised Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after purchasing an additional 705,078 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

