Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kering from €810.00 ($931.03) to €785.00 ($902.30) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.00.

PPRUY stock opened at $74.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. Kering has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.03.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

