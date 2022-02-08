KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Maximus in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maximus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NYSE MMS opened at $74.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Maximus has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.58 and a 200-day moving average of $82.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,046,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $787,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Maximus by 278.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

