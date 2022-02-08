KeyCorp Raises ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $98.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,420,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,129,781. The company has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $94.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,689 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,482. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $537,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 57,507 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 22.6% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

