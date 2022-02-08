KeyCorp Weighs in on The Timken Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Timken in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Timken’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Timken’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TKR. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

NYSE:TKR opened at $65.23 on Monday. Timken has a 12 month low of $62.96 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day moving average is $71.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,597,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,662,000 after buying an additional 123,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,536,000 after purchasing an additional 78,321 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,675,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,294 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Timken by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,477,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,110,000 after purchasing an additional 72,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,660,000 after purchasing an additional 474,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

