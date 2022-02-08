KeyFi One Day Trading Volume Reaches $91,271.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $91,271.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000953 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00049000 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.41 or 0.07051115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,740.68 or 1.00416664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00051779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00054383 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006330 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

