Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The business had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Kforce’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
KFRC stock traded up $5.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.76. 2,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,169. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.16. Kforce has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.20.
In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have recently commented on KFRC. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Kforce
Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kforce (KFRC)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.