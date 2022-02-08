Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The business had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Kforce’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

KFRC stock traded up $5.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.76. 2,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,169. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.16. Kforce has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.20.

Get Kforce alerts:

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kforce by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,273,000 after buying an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kforce by 40.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kforce by 24.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KFRC. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.