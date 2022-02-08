Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $6.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.12. 3,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Kforce has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $81.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.20.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kforce by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kforce by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kforce by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

