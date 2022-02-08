Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Bankshares

Investment analysts at National Bankshares started coverage on shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$27.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KMP.UN. Raymond James set a C$23.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$24.75 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$21.64. 69,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$17.53 and a twelve month high of C$24.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.11. The company has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 9.20.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

