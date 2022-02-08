Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.58%.
Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. Kimball Electronics has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $30.61. The firm has a market cap of $484.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.84.
In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $316,645. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.
About Kimball Electronics
Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.
