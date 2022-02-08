Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. Kimball Electronics has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $30.61. The firm has a market cap of $484.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.84.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $316,645. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 47,210 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

