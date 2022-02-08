KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Position Raised by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,694,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 301,801 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 1.5% of First Manhattan Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $407,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

NYSE:KKR opened at $70.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.54. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

