KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

Shares of KKR traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,482. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.