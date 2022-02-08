Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Receives €12.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.81 ($14.72).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KCO shares. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.94) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.51) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($17.82) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.35 ($16.49) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.57) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

ETR KCO opened at €10.16 ($11.68) on Friday. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of €7.35 ($8.45) and a one year high of €13.49 ($15.51). The business’s fifty day moving average is €10.34 and its 200-day moving average is €10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

