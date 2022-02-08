Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Holdings Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 290.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 40,207 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $199,803.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,276 shares of company stock valued at $5,465,279. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

