Konomi Network (KONO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $509,669.00

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $6.58 million and approximately $509,669.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00041622 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00105493 BTC.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,917,670 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

