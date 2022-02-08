K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.54) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SDF. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($22.99) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.54) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.99) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.37) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.10 ($19.66) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €15.00 ($17.24).

ETR SDF opened at €18.71 ($21.51) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €8.03 ($9.23) and a twelve month high of €18.97 ($21.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €16.29 and a 200 day moving average of €14.35.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

