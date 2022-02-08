Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Cut to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.40.
NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $49.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average is $59.80. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $42.28 and a 52-week high of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.26.
In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile
Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.