Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Cut to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.40.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $49.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average is $59.80. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $42.28 and a 52-week high of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

