La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,327 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of La-Z-Boy worth $14,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LZB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 705.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $967,093.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,553,073.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,444 shares of company stock worth $3,052,446 in the last 90 days. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LZB traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.02. 4,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,563. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.00.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

