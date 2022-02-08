Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $971.71 Million

Equities analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to report sales of $971.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $969.14 million to $976.00 million. Lamb Weston posted sales of $895.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.66. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

