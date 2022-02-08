Landshare (LAND) Hits Market Cap of $3.78 Million

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 8th. Landshare has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and $230,631.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landshare coin can now be purchased for about $2.25 or 0.00005213 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Landshare has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00042000 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00106835 BTC.

About Landshare

Landshare is a coin. It was first traded on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,796,786 coins and its circulating supply is 1,683,124 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Landshare

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

