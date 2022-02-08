Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

Landstar System stock opened at $153.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $147.24 and a twelve month high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after buying an additional 33,997 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 98,788.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

