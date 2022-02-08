Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.60.
Landstar System stock opened at $153.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $147.24 and a twelve month high of $188.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after buying an additional 33,997 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 98,788.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Landstar System Company Profile
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
