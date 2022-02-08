Largo’s (LGO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Largo (TSE:LGO) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Largo to a hold rating and set a C$11.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Largo stock opened at C$10.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.59. The firm has a market cap of C$708.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22. Largo has a 52-week low of C$9.39 and a 52-week high of C$22.96.

Largo (TSE:LGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$67.82 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Largo will post 1.2200001 earnings per share for the current year.

