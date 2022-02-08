Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Position Lessened by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,046,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,360,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 529,738 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 26.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,910,000 after acquiring an additional 412,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $21,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSCC. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day moving average is $67.13. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $49,303.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,461.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,463 shares of company stock worth $15,459,180. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

