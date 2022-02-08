Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to report sales of $102.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.77 million to $103.00 million. Lawson Products reported sales of $98.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $418.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $417.43 million to $418.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $432.09 million, with estimates ranging from $427.50 million to $436.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lawson Products.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAWS. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 423,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,584 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 201,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 118,551 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 31,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lawson Products stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,265. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $418.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.05. Lawson Products has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $62.10.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

