Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $49.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price target of $52.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LAZ. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Get Lazard alerts:

LAZ opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Lazard has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.28.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 62.20%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lazard will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 91,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Lazard by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 37,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 14,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.