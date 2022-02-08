Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPHQ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average is $51.11.
