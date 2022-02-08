Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $7,784,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 111,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 234.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter.

FNDC opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48.

